Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Fred Hand Sells 6,486 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $1,017,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,224.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fred Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Fred Hand sold 4,075 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $713,899.25.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 226.76%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

