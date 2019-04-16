BunnyCoin Tops One Day Volume of $5.00 (BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. BunnyCoin has a total market cap of $129,006.00 and $5.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BunnyCoin has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013996 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BunnyCoin Coin Profile

BunnyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org

BunnyCoin Coin Trading

BunnyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

