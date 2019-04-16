Buckle Inc Same-Store Sales Decrease by 6.8% in March, Shares Drop by 1.8% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales decreased by 6.8% during the month of March. Buckle’s shares fell by 1.8% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.55 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Buckle Inc Same-Store Sales Decrease by 6.8% in March, Shares Drop by 1.8% (NYSE:BKE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/buckle-inc-same-store-sales-decrease-by-6-8-in-march-shares-drop-by-1-8-nysebke.html.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.