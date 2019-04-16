BTIM Corp. Sells 7,966 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

BTIM Corp. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,324,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,524,000 after buying an additional 598,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,108,000 after buying an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,212,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. 412,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BTIM Corp. Sells 7,966 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/btim-corp-sells-7966-shares-of-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.