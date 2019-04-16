BTIM Corp. Grows Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned 0.61% of Teradata worth $31,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3,695.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 664,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

