BTIM Corp. Acquires 3,705 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,362,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,203,000 after purchasing an additional 267,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,363,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 868,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,770.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,178. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BTIM Corp. Acquires 3,705 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/btim-corp-acquires-3705-shares-of-applied-industrial-technologies-ait.html.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.