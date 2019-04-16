Brokers Set Expectations for Daseke Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Daseke in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.14 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daseke has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 269,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,097,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

