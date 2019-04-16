Brokerages Set Xencor Inc (XNCR) Target Price at $41.43

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.85 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $32.02. 119,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,882. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 38,300 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $1,111,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 5,500 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $164,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Xencor by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

