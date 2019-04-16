Brokerages Set Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Target Price at $37.00

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $101.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,955. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.19 million.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

