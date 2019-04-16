Brokerages Set Udg Healthcare PLC (UDG) Target Price at $739.00

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 739 ($9.66).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDG. Barclays upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.55) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of Udg Healthcare stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 645.50 ($8.43). 330,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.33. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 950.50 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Erik Van Snippenberg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £44,025 ($57,526.46).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

