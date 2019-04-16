Brokerages Set TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Target Price at $7.56

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of TMR traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.95. 54,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,598. TMAC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $466.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TMAC Resources will post 0.630000027113925 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

