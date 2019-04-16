Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc (SPGI) PT at $210.60

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 766,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 133,167 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in S&P Global by 60.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

