Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Target Price at $30.92

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,133. LivePerson has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LivePerson by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,373,000 after buying an additional 639,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after buying an additional 255,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.