Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.52. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $656.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $67,684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,141,000 after buying an additional 754,505 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $34,753,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth $24,102,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 938,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.