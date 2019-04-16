Brokerages Set Cae Inc (CAE) Target Price at $30.50

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAE by 24.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,095,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,829,000 after acquiring an additional 721,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

