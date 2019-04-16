Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $70.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the lowest is $69.30 million. Primo Water reported sales of $73.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $316.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $320.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $335.06 million, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $337.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.51 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Primo Water by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Primo Water by 24.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $600.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

