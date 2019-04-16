Brokerages Anticipate Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Park City Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 139,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Park City Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park City Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

