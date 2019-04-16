Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,755 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 11.61% of Broadwind Energy worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

