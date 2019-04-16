Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,438. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $320.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total transaction of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,089,519 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.99.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

