BriaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $44,606.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. BriaCoin has a market cap of $44,606.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000248 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,418.59 or 2.45536969 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00119186 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

