Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 394 ($5.15) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 380.80 ($4.98).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 330.20 ($4.31) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 392.20 ($5.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $912.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.47.

In related news, insider Simonetta Rigo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £19,680 ($25,715.41). Insiders purchased 6,065 shares of company stock worth $1,988,644 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

