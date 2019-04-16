Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2,669.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00377614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.01087863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00210439 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

