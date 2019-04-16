Boralex Inc. (BLX) Receives C$23.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,037. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$15.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -42.33.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

