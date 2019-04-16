Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 15th. CSFB raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.76 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.90 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.96.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -202.31.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

