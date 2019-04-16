Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.61.

Boeing stock opened at $375.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/boeing-co-ba-shares-sold-by-copperwynd-financial-llc.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.