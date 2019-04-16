BMO Capital Markets Lowers Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Price Target to $260.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $262.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $199.45. The stock had a trading volume of 83,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,755. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.25.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

