Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 51.44% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,027,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,593,000 after purchasing an additional 333,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,342,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,763,000 after purchasing an additional 85,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

