BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,651,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of McEwen Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $493.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.72. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining, Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

