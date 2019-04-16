BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,651,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 900,425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,037,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 682,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 338,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,946,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

TV opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

