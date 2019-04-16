BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of SandRidge Energy worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 453.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.
SD opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.52. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.27.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
