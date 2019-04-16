Blacer Coin Price Down 6.5% This Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $11,513.00 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00027882 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

