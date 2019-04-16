BKS Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

BKS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,195. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $34.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

