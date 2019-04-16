BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $150.92 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $126.32 million and $150.92 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00377876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.01116027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00211499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005804 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,421,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

