Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Volume of $194.87 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.20 or 0.01056145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Altcoin Trader, MBAex and CoinZest. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $978.74 million and approximately $194.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00379111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00209051 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00366659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,730,048 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinbit, Cobinhood, Kraken, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Bitbns, BigONE, Binance, Bitrue, Upbit, Coinsquare, WazirX, OKEx, Huobi, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Bitkub, SouthXchange, CoinEx, FCoin, YoBit, Bibox, IDAX, Indodax, OTCBTC, Koinex, MBAex, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinZest, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

