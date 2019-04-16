BitCoal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. BitCoal has a market cap of $8,167.00 and $8.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.01277260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00015127 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

