BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 27.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 332.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.96.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti set a $95.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other BioTelemetry news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $576,602.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,677.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $4,555,079.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,346,667.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,198 shares of company stock worth $12,419,736 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

