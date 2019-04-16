BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CEO Sells $356,480.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,982,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $280,110.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $275,610.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $351,440.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $377,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 9,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $810,540.00.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $363,120.00.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $367,120.00.
- On Thursday, February 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $270,360.00.
- On Thursday, February 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $394,520.00.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.33 and a beta of 1.51.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
