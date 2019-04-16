BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CEO Sells $356,480.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,982,804.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $280,110.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $275,610.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $351,440.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $377,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 9,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $810,540.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $363,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $367,120.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $270,360.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $394,520.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.33 and a beta of 1.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. ValuEngine cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) CEO Sells $356,480.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-ceo-sells-356480-00-in-stock.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.