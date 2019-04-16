BidaskClub Upgrades Five Below (FIVE) to Buy

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $135.64 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,881 shares of company stock worth $6,991,854. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.