BidaskClub Lowers TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Buy

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

