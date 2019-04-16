BidaskClub Downgrades Winmark (WINA) to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Winmark stock opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.15. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.85.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,506,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $323,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,098 shares in the company, valued at $79,971,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $843,086 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Winmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Winmark by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 2,397.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

