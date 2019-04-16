BiblePay Price Hits $0.0003 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $385,917.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,460,983,766 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

