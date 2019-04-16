Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,688,000 after buying an additional 237,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $154,431,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,794,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $154,431,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,344,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Compass Point set a $24.00 price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $858,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott acquired 1,050 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,628.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $163,935.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,437 shares of company stock worth $42,621. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BHLB opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/berkshire-hills-bancorp-inc-bhlb-shares-sold-by-peregrine-capital-management-llc.html.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.