Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 119 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 880.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,179,000. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 93,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.24. 2,103,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,026. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $250.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

