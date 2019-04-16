Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,116. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4785 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

