Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $6.80 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,212,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,431,000 after acquiring an additional 462,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,530,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,724,000 after acquiring an additional 361,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,321,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,603. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

