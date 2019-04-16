Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Acquires 6,112 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,118. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $50.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/berkshire-asset-management-llc-pa-acquires-6112-shares-of-ishares-0-5-year-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-slqd.html.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.