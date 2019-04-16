BenjiRolls Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BENJI)

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, BenjiRolls has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. BenjiRolls has a total market capitalization of $3,167.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BenjiRolls (CRYPTO:BENJI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf . BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the exchanges listed above.

