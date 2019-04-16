Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Benefitfocus worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 204,222 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $22,848,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,054,766. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

