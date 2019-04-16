Beiersdorf (BEI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.86 ($107.97).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €93.00 ($108.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €103.25 ($120.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

