Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

